Kai of the boy band EXO has tested positive for COVID-19, his management company said Tuesday as the K-pop industry continues to grapple with a surge in virus infections.

In a statement published by K-pop news portal Soompi, SM Entertainment said the 28-year-old artist is undergoing home treatment after he was diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

Kai, whose real name is Kim Jong-in, has also halted all of his promotional activities, the agency said.

"We will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the disease control authorities and do our best so that [Kai] can focus on recovery," SM said.

The name "Jongin" topped the list of Philippines trends on Twitter as of writing, with fans wishing for Kai's quick recovery.

The announcement comes a day after his labelmates Irene, Joy and Yeri of the girl group Red Velvet were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Since Monday, other K-pop idols who tested positive for the virus include Arin of Oh My Girl, Yeo One and Wooseok of Pentagon, Arthur and Mujin of Kingdom, and Sullyoon of rookie group NMIXX.

South Korea is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 362,338 new COVID-19 infections, the fourth consecutive day that the number of daily new cases was at above 300,000, local media reported.

