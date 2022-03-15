Photo from Dua Lipa's Instagram account.

British pop star Dua Lipa's "Levitating" has logged the most number of weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female act, beating a record set back in 1997.

"Levitating" is now on its 70th week in the charts, eclipsing "How Do I Live" by LeAnn Rimes which charted for 69 weeks in 1997.

In an Instagram Story, Dua Lipa shared Warner Record's photo congratulating her, and said: "Wow! So proud!!!"

Screenshot from Dua Lipa's Instagram story.

According to Billboard, four other songs by male acts have achieved the milestone since August 1958 with "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd at the top, currently with 90 weeks.

The other songs are “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons in 2013 with 87, “Sail” by AWOLNATION in 2013 with 79, and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz in 2008 with 76.

A reggae band is suing Dua Lipa, claiming that "Levitating" is just a ripoff of their song.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Florida-based group Artikal Sound System filed a case against Lipa's team for alleged similarities to their 2017 song "Live Your Life."

The group is seeking monetary compensation, claiming that they are entitled to share the profits from "Levitating."

"Levitating" is a track from Lipa's disco-pop album "Future Nostalgia" that bagged the Pop Vocal Album of the Year in the Grammys.

