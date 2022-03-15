Dolly Parton wants Beyonce to cover 'Jolene'

Photos from Mike Nelson and Pablo Gianinazza, EPA-EFE.

American country music icon Dolly Parton on Thursday said she wants Beyoncé to cover her song "Jolene."

In an interview, Parton said it would be "killer" if Grammy award-winning singer would do the cover.

"I don’t know if she’s even got the message but wouldn’t that be killer? I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music," Parton said.

Parton said she wanted the cover to be as iconic as how Whitney Houston did with her original song "I Will Always Love You."

"I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way kind of how Whitney did my ‘I Will Always Love You' to someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses," Parton said.

"So, that would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do Jolene,” she added.

The country singer first recorded "I Will Always Love You" in 1973 and was later covered by Houston for the film "The Bodyguard" in 1992.

Parton has been a pop culture icon for integrating her country roots into her music.