MANILA -- The lockdowns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed celebrities to pause, rethink, rediscover, reassess their lives and weigh things out while their respective careers were on hold.

More importantly, this pandemic, which is now going on its third year, brought them major realizations.

Some celebrities turned domesticated, while others tried new things they haven’t done before. While it’s true that this COVID-19 pandemic altered everyone’s lives, the last two years did something good to everybody, too. Undoubtedly.

MARTIN NIEVERA

“The best thing that happened to me during this pandemic is that I have learned so many important lessons about myself,” assessed veteran singer Martin Nievera

“I learned that I can wait a long time to do things I am almost always in a hurry to do. I learned that I need to be more in touch with my children and less with my career.”

With his constant posts on Instagram, Nievera apparently spent an extended time in the US bonding with his three sons – Robin, Ram and Santino – even as he also did scheduled concerts in the West Coast.

“My priorities have changed,” Nievera insisted. “It’s family over fame and fortune now. I learned I can make ‘magic’ even in a small room. I learned that I truly can’t live without singing. This pandemic taught me to sing more.”

He surprised even himself when he learned to “slow down“ with all the pandemic protocols and measures. “I learned that we need to stop and smell the roses,” Nievera said. “I mean, for real. Stop. Smell the roses. Feel the breeze. Collect sunsets.

“I learned death is not something that only happens to someone else. I learned that friendship and love are hidden treasures that I found during the quiet time of this pandemic. I learned that God wants us to stop asking Him for help and instead, help Him help us all.”

FRANCO LAUREL, KRIS LAWRENCE

Similarly singer-actor Franco Laurel seriously relished that this pandemic allowed him to spend more quality time with his family – wife Ayen Laurel and children Mariella, Angia, Sofia, Lucia and Hassan Jefri.

“I got to know more about my children and their true passions in life,” said Laurel, who is doing another teleserye with ABS-CBN after “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

“I also discovered something I truly enjoy doing now, which is making soaps and aromatic disinfectant sprays, something I am considering making into a small business later on.”

R&B singer-songwriter Kris Lawrence woke up to “multiple truths” this pandemic. The artist, who recently released his first NFT (non-fungible token) single, “Future Girl,” realized that health is true wealth.

“You can have all the money and material things in the world,” Lawrence maintained. “But if you’re not happy, healthy and strong, then you don’t have anything. I also realized that time is the most valuable currency of all.”

NADINE LUSTRE

A lot of “re-arranging” happened the last two years with the personal life of award-winning actress Nadine Lustre.

“Ang dami kong inayos sa buhay ko personally,” Lustre admitted. “With this pandemic, that became a struggle for everyone; for us just being at home, ang dami din naging mental repercussions. Ang dami kong inayos sa sarili ko.

“The issues that I put aside and things that I haven’t dealt with emotionally, a lot of self-worth happened, with my mental health. I worked on myself,” she added.

Minus a love team partner, Lustre resurrected her acting career and returned to making films. She stars for the first time in the Vivamax horror thriller, “Greed,” directed by Yam Laranas.

“I’m happy that I started to act again,” Lustre said. “May mga bagong projects na ino-offer sa akin. It’s really exciting. Mainly, that has been my journey the last three years that I haven’t been in front of the cameras. Inuna ko ang sarili ko.”

CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA, JETT PANGAN, MENCHU LAUCHENGCO-YULO

Singer-actor-TV host Christian Bautista travelled to the US last January with his wife of nearly four years, Kat Ramnani. The couple visited Ramnani’s sister in New York.

“The best thing that happened during the second year of the pandemic was the blessing to be able to spend time with my wife when we travelled to the US together,” Bautista revealed.

House chores became therapeutic for The Dawn frontman Jett Pangan. “I've come to enjoy doing house chores a lot more,” Pangan said. “Stuff like washing the dishes, mopping the floor, taking out the garbage, etc, have actually been therapeutic for me in the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, for veteran stage actress Menchu Lauchengo-Yulo, the pandemic allowed her to breathe. “When the lockdown happened, it forced me to step back and see life from a different perspective,” Yulo said.

“Isolation forces you to reflect on what is really important in life. And I re-discovered an entirely new me. A better person I would like to believe.

“I think I am happy with what I have become and how I want to proceed with my life. Oh, and I also learned how to be better at computer stuff.”

CARLO OROSA, OGIE ALCASID, G TONGI

Singer-actor-talent manager Carlo Orosa returned to his first love and that is drawing portraits. To date, he has given sketches to his friends, mostly celebrities, too. He even did a portrait of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Since January 2022, I drew almost everyday,” Orosa beamed. “I got a lot of wonderful comments from social media.

“Also, the last two years, I pushed myself to the gym almost everyday, except during the hard lockdowns. I’m at my fittest and best of health.”

Ogie Alcasid’s prayer life has become “more intimate and quite abundant.” Apparently, the singer-songwriter has turned more prayerful when he was mostly at home during this pandemic.

US West Coast-based actress Giselle Tongi-Walters turned to saving this pandemic. Not going to the theater, eating out, watching movies or all the entertainment they are so used to consuming “forced” Tongi-Walters to pool her resources to buy a house.

“Because of the savings we diligently put away, we are humbled to have become first-time homeowners, beating out 60 offers to our fixer-upper home,” Tongi-Walters granted.

“Trying to buy a home during the pandemic was truly a nightmare because of the very slim inventory available. But all the years of hard work have paid off and if the pandemic didn’t happen, we would never have been able to put away the money to become a homeowner.”

JAO MAPA, TIM PAVINO

Actor-painter Jao Mapa became “closer to his family, most especially to God the Father,” when COVID-19 locked them down inside their home for months.

Theater actor Tim Pavino said the “crazy two years of COVID-19” allowed him to reevaluate his goals and values in life, as well as spend more time with his family now.

Last December, Pavino returned to Repertory Philippines for the family show, “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off,” for the Repertory Theater for Young Audiences.

“I realized that’s it’s okay to take your time when making life decisions for yourself,” Pavino stressed. “But also, this pandemic has taught us all to be patient, strategic, open-hearted and most importantly, continue growing our faith in the Lord and each other.”

SIDE A

The members of the original Side A Band reunited this pandemic already for two virtual concerts, “Side A Redux,” last year. The group will stage its much-awaited live musical concert, “Redux 360 – A Side A Experience,” on April 29 and 30, 9:30 p.m. at 19 East Music Hall in Parañaque City.

“This pandemic is a blessing in disguise,” asserted Side A original drummer Mar Dizon. “I gained so much wisdom from being in solitude for two years.

“The best thing that happened was the ‘Side A Redux’ reunion concert. Walang mag-aakala na mangyayari ang lahat ng naganap nitong nagdaang taon. Jazz na jazz sa sobrang pagka spontaneous.

“Madami kaming natutuhan at inaral na sa panahon lang ng pandemic mangyayari. Kaya lalo kong naintindihan ang kahulugan ng gratitude.”

On April 21 and 22, Side A Band is set to invade Bacolod, where original bassist Joey Benin relocated nearly two decades ago. The group will stage “Redux 360 – A Side A Experience Sundown Jam,” at Punong Gary’s Place.

Side A original members performing in the live concerts are Benin, Pido Lalimarmo, Naldy Gonzalez and Kelly Badon.

“Pandemic made me realize that humankind is very much connected,” said Side A original vocalist Rodel Gonzalez. “With that, I was able to reconnect with friends and family that I put aside for awhile.

“The reunion with ‘Side A Redux’ is the best example. I found my center again and value those intangible things more than what’s obvious.”