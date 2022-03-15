Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Anji Salvacion will be joining Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza as hosts of the virtual reality show "Bida Star" which will focus on finding the next singing sensation for its new search.

Salvacion said it is a big opportunity for her to share her experience as a former contestant in a singing competition.

"To think po na I’ll be helping out din on inspiring people especially po ‘yung mga kabataan, ‘yung mga Filipino po to take that step na towards achieving their dreams," Salvacion said in a press conference Tuesday.

"Since I experienced po the same thing that they do and I’m really so grateful and thankful na I’ll be able to host in the same contest na roon din ako nag-begin," she added.

She added that she would also like to enhance her communication skills and hopes that this new responsibility will help her achieve that.

"I really wanted to learn and I think this hosting gig could really help din with my speech and I really wanna improve rin how the way I talk when I’m around people and how the way I talk when I’m on TV," she said.

"It’s a great thing din po to learn po like how to talk properly and I know I will learn a lot of things din sa Bida Star Singer."

Mendoza said he is excited to work with Salvacion and know her better after her stint in "Pinoy Big Brother."

"Sobrang happy ko kasi hindi pa kami nakakapag-usap nung after niya (sa 'PBB') kasi hindi pa kami nagkakataon sa 'ASAP' pero looking forward ako roon pero siyempre rito sa 'Bida Star' makakasama natin siya virtually," he said.

This is the fourth season of "Bida Star" which will focus on looking for the next big singing act in the country by Star Hunt.

Filipinos nationwide of ages 18 years old and above may join and fill out the forms here.

Aspirants may fill out the audition form, create an audition video with a self-introduction, and an acapella song performance.

Auditionees are encouraged to upload their videos on Facebook, Kumu or Tiktok with the hashtag #BidaStarSinger.

The winner will have an ABS-CBN management and recording contract. P50,000, and appearances and performances on ABS-CBN shows.

“’Yung 'Bida Star' kasi naging platform siya para bigyan ‘yung kapwa Filipinos natin who are very talented in singing, in acting, a platform and (give) a way to reach their artista dreams in bigger and greater stages," Bautista said.

“So ngayon mas naka-focus tayo sa mga singers natin since alam mo naman kapag Pilipino alam mo na mahihilig kumanta ‘yan from karaoke to family nights and fiestas so ngayon ‘yun ang highlight kasi for the past three mas acting siya so ngayon ang hinahanap namin is a singer with a heart and a talent that could go through a lot and be someone bigger in the ABS-CBN stage."