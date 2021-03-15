WATCH: Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles catch up at the 2021 Grammys

Former couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited at the 22nd Grammy Awards on Monday (Manila time) much to the delight of their followers.

In a video uploaded by the Grammys on its YouTube channel, Swift and Styles can be seen catching up during a commercial break.

Both superstars were big winners at the socially-distanced ceremony.

Styles won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for his song “Watermelon Sugar,” while Swift got the Album of the Year award for “folklore.”

When Styles accepted his award, eagle-eyed fans noted how Swift was one of the first people who stood for the former One Direction member to applaud him.

Aside from accepting their awards, Styles and Swift also performed at the 2021 Grammys. Styles kicked off the show with “Watermelon Sugar,” while Swift sang “Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow.”

Swift and Styles dated from 2012 until the early 2013.

Currently, Swift is in a relationship with Joe Alwyn, while Styles is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde.

