Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica welcome ‘our little princess’

MANILA — Celebrity couple Sophie Albert and Vin Abrenica welcomed their first child on Monday.

On Instagram, Albert, 30, shared a photo of her newborn’s hand holding her finger, with a caption indicating the baby’s birthday: “03.15.21”.

Abrenica, 29, posted the same photo in Instagram Stories, writing, “Our little princess.”

A couple of eight years, Abrenica and Albert have been marking successive milestones in the past three months alone.

Aside from becoming first-time parents, they earlier announced getting engaged, as well as moving in together.

