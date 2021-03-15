Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati mark first wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 14.

Posting their sweet photos on Instagram, Gutierrez assured his wife that he will always be there for her.

"May our trust and love keep growing in the passing of each year, through the highs and lows. I know the road ahead will not always be smooth, there will be speed bumps along the way, some inevitable set backs, but with Gods shining light upon us, I know our love will always be victorious," Gutierrez wrote.

"So never be afraid my love, for I will always be by your side, holding your hand as we go through our chosen path in life. You are the pillar of my life and i wake up every morning trying to become a better man because of you. I love you and I will forever cherish you," the actor added.

In the comment section of his post, Lahbati also greeted her husband on their special day.

"Happy anniversary, my love!!!!! Je t’aime, je t’aime, je t’aime," Lahbati wrote, who also marked their first year together on her own Instagram account.

"you an me, hand in hand. through life’s ups and downs. together. today, tomorrow and forever. happy one year, my love," she wrote in the caption.

Gutierrez and Lahbati decided to push through with their wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19. The couple had an intimate wedding that was attended by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPPJ's Ang Probinsyano."