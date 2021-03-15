LOOK: Carol Banawa shares sneak peek of maternity shoot

MANILA -- Singer Carol Banawa took to Instagram to share photos from her outdoor maternity shoot.

Banawa, who is expected to give birth to her third child with Ryan Crisostomo this April, flaunted her baby bump in a striped maternity dress while in a beautiful field. The photos also featured her husband.

"Sneak peek," Banawa simply wrote in the caption of the photos taken by RAE Photography.

Early this month, Banawa shared her realizations in life as she turned 40, saying she's just thankful for the gift of life and for a having a healthy family.

Banawa has been living in the US with her husband and two kids since she left show business several years ago.

In 2018, she earned her nursing degree after finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C.

She became a registered nurse in the US in the same year.

Prior to leaving showbiz, Banawa was best known for her hits "Bakit 'Di Totohanin," "Iingatan Ka," and "Till My Heartaches End." She also performed theme songs for several teleseryes.