Listen up: 7 Pinoy indie labels to watch out for

MANILA -- In the space of 16 days, five new releases from independent recording artists were put out on vinyl – the compilation "Other People" from The Grey Market Records; Cinema Lumiere, Megumi Acorda, and Public Places who each had 10-inch extended play albums from a consortium of labels; and Apartel’s half-speed master version of their second offering "Full Flood" from Offshore Music.

This represents the single biggest release of new music locally on vinyl since the early 1990s.

While independent releases domestically are nothing new -- Ocean Zoo put out an EP in 1983, while Twisted Red Cross began putting out punk rock on cassette two years later -- the previous driver of vinyl product were the mainstream labels. Beginning the new millennium, it has been the independent labels that have led the way.

It should be pointed out that most product put out by indie artists aren’t on any label while others had their albums released by foreign indie labels. Some though have been under a label that has consistently released product.

Let’s take a look at these indie labels who are trailblazers in their own right (with the major now following suit with almost all reissues or reconfigured greatest hits albums).

1. Terno Recordings

This wonderful label from music impresario Toti Dalmacion has been providing us with a lot of great indie releases even prior to Terno’s inception in 2003. Most of Terno’s have been on compact disc, but four of them have been on wax – Up Dharma Down’s "Capacities" and "UDD," Pasta Groove’s "The Venus Flytrap Collective," and the Strange Creatures’ "Phantasms" (in collaboration with China’s Boring Productions).

Expect exciting new stuff soon.

2. Still Ill Records

This underground punk and hardcore label has been the busiest of them all with at least 25 releases since 2013. Twelve of them have been on vinyl in the last six-plus years (with a few more slated for release this 2021). Three of them are on 12-inch while the rest are 7-inch EPs.

Some are exclusively Still Ill while a few are collaborations with similar DIY labels.

Check out I.O.V., the split EP of Choke Cocoi/Tiger Pussy, and the compilations Pilipinas Hardcore and Pilipinas Hardcore II, Clean Slate, Feud, Veils, Killratio, Philippine Violators, and Barred.

3. Offshore Music

I like that they have pushed the envelope on local releases. The initial offering of Apartel’s "Inner Play" was on double LP and on 45. It was pressed in Japan and it came with an obi strip. Then they had the first ever Record Store Day Pilipinas release of Ely Buendia and the Itchyworms on a Double-A side single (it was delayed though by a few months) that was also pressed in Japan. There was the release of the Eraserheads’ debut album, "Ultraelectromagneticpop," on vinyl along with Sony Music. They also put out the albums of The Ransom Collective and the mysterious artist known as (((o))).

Now, another first in Philippine recording history is the half-speed master of Apartel’s second album, "Full Flood," that was mastered at the famed Abbey Road Studios.

Said Offshore’s head honcho Ely Buendia: “Offshore prides itself with giving people the best quality vinyl releases so going for the gold standard in mastering was a no-brainer. The level of detail was amazing. There are sounds that I never knew was there before and I’ve listened to this album a lot.”

4. Wide Eyed Records

Run by Ang Bandang Shirley’s manager Kathy Gener, this label has a small stable of artists but you have to like the diversity of their sound. Thus far, they have put out two on vinyl with the vinyl release of Ang Bandang Shirley’s debut album "Themesongs" and indie-folk band the Strangeness’ "Scorned as Timber, Beloved of the Sky."

5. Demohauz Records

Based in Naga City and has put out releases by lo-fi hip-hop artist Victor MKII who has three of his albums on wax with a fourth to be released this March. The cassette components are eye candy.

Expect them to release other artists soon.

6. Grey Market Records

Officially, "Other People," a most excellent compilation of indie pop bands, is the first of one of Manila’s best record stores, the Grey Market. That record is the first great release of 2021.

TGM has played a major role in the release of many a record from Pedicab’s "Remuda Triangle," Rico Blanco’s "Your Universe," and Sandwich’s 25th anniversary single, “Timelapse.” However, now, the indie record store is its own label.

Head honcho Jay Amante draws from himself a lifelong record and music fan by coming out with releases that enhance their collectability.

7. Catshelf Records

This label – its owners must remain anonymous for now -- made a recent splash by putting out (in collaboration with other foreign like-minded labels) 10-inch lathe cut records from Cinema Lumiere, Megumi Acorda, and Public Places. Talk about a bold stroke.

More than a statement, the music put out form the three are some really great pieces of indie pop music.