Julia Barretto greets Gerald Anderson in his brother's vlog

MANILA – Julia Barretto made a special appearance in the latest vlog of Gerald Anderson’s brother Ken as he paid tribute to the actor for being a constant figure in his life.

Showing how they celebrated Gerald’s 32nd birthday, Ken documented their day in Zambales where their group went riding motorcycles and swimming.

They ended it with an intimate gathering at Gerald’s private beach resort, with Ken asking each of their friends to share their birthday wish for his brother.

Among those who greeted Anderson were Fred Payawan, Young JV and Joe Vargas.

“Happy birthday. 32 na tayo. It’s been 15 years of friendship. I thank you every day for the gift of camaraderie, loyalty and all. You are one of the best guys I know. I wish you all the best in life and more blessings. It sounds cliché but I really do. God bless brother,” Payawan said.

“Happy birthday my brother. Salamat sa lahat ng tulong mo kahapon, bukas at ngayon. Wish you well in life and sa mga choices mo sa buhay. I will always be proud of you. To more incomes,” Vargas added.

Of course, Ken also secured a special greeting from Barretto, who is Gerald’s current girlfriend.

“Happy, happy birthday my love. I love you. We all love you. Many, many more birthdays to come. Enjoy the rest of the night,” Barretto said.

Gerald and Barretto made their first public appearance together as a couple last March 6.

Gerald finally confirmed their relationship in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda last March 5, admitting Barretto is currently his source of happiness.

In mid-2019, Gerald was at the center of controversy after his breakup with his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. He was then romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied ever being more than friends.

Despite the denial, many netizens still speculated about the two with some trying to connect separate pictures of Gerald and Barretto.

