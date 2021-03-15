Filipino rapper Matthaios collaborates with other Asian artists for 'Trust Again'

MANILA – Filipino rapper Matthaios has collaborated with other Asian artists for the release of the song “Trust Again.”

Celebrating diverse cultures in Southeast Asia, the trilingual track also features Raisa Andriana from Indonesia, Yonnyboii from Malaysia, and Sprite from Thailand.

“Trust Again” was released in various music platforms last March 12, with its music video featuring all four Asian artists expected to come out later this month.

It came just days after KZ Tandingan was handpicked to perform “Gabay,” the first-ever Filipino-language song from Disney.

The song comes from Disney's latest animation feature, the Southeast Asia-themed “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Related video: