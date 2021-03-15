Dua Lipa may mensahe sa Pinoy fans matapos ang panalo sa Grammy

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Hindi napigil ng pandemya ang selebrasyon ng 63rd Grammy Awards sa Amerika.



Gumawa ng kasaysayan si Beyonce nang manalong Best R&B Performance para sa kantang "Black Parade." Dahil sa panalo, si Beyonce na ang may pinakamaraming Grammy awards sa mga female artist of all time.

Best Rap Song at Best Rap Performance naman ang "Savage" ni Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce.



Si Megan Thee Stallion din ang itinanghal na Best New Artist.

Nakuha naman ni Taylor Swift ang kanyang ikatlong Album of the Year award para sa "Folklore."

Song of the Year naman ang "I Can’t Breathe" ng Fil-Am singer na si H.E.R.

Best Pop Solo Performance naman ang "Watermelon Sugar" ni Harry Styles.

Best Pop Vocal Album naman ang "Future Nostalgia" ng British pop singer na si Dua Lipa.



Sa Asia at Philippine exclusive interview ni Dua Lipa sa ABS-CBN News, ibinahagi niya ang hirap sa paggawa at pag-promote ng album sa gitna ng pandemya.

"I never thought I would be promoting my record from my sofa, or coming up with interesting different ways to put shows on. But you know it has been amazing to come together with my team and think of ways on we can still bring people together even if we’re far apart," aniya.

Looking forward si Dua Lipa na makabalik sa Pilipinas kaya may mensahe siya sa Pinoy fans.

"I am sending love to everyone in the Philippines, I miss you all so so much. I still remember my first show in Manila and I still can't wait to come back, looking forward to it very, very much and I will see you all very, very soon," aniya.

Samantala, hindi naiuwi ng BTS ang Grammy award dahil nasungkit ng "Rain On Me" nina Lady Gaga at Ariana Grande ang Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.