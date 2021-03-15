'Cuzzies and besties for life': Anne Curtis shares new photos cousins Dahlia, Thylane

MANILA – Celebrities and netizens alike could not help but gush over the new photos of cousins Thylane and Dahlia as shared by the latter’s mom, screen superstar Anne Curtis.

Dahlia is Curtis’ daughter with her husband Erwan Heussaff, while Thylane is the daughter of Heussaff’s sister Solenn with Nico Bolzico.

As seen in the pictures, the two girls are enjoying the beach in Boracay.

“Cuzzies and besties for life,” wrote Curtis in the caption.

“One day we’ll get a piccie of both of them looking at the camera! Solenn and I tried our best to be hype girls for Erwan but [it did not work],” she added.

Among those who found the photos adorable and left a comment were Dingdong Dantes, Angelica Panganiban, Pia Wurtzbach, Mariel Rodriguez, Rachel Peters, Luis Manzano, Iya Villania and many more.

Some netizens, meanwhile, said they enjoy looking at Dahlia and Thylane who could actually pass as sisters.

Curtis and Erwan only recently returned to the Philippines in February, after a year-long stay in Melbourne, Australia, where the actress gave birth to Dahlia.

The baby cousins were born within months of each other: Thylane and Dahlia turned a year old on January 1 and March 2, respectively.

