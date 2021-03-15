BTS scores 3 wins at 2021 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

South Korean boy group BTS continues to make waves in the international arena as it scored three wins at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).
The seven-member band won for all their three nominations -- Favorite Music Group, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Song (“Dynamite”).
The group received their award virtually, thanking the unwavering support of their fans dubbed the ARMY.
“We love you, and we miss you… you guys are the best,” the group said.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the KCAs will premiere in Asia on March 17 at 5 p.m. in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, and 4 p.m. in Indonesia.
Among the highlights of the show is an appearance by US Vice President Kamala Harris who gave an inspiration message about the role of kids in creating a better future.
Aside from Harris, the show also featured a performance from Justin Bieber, and appearances from Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Dixie D’Amelio, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage.
Below is the list of all the winners at the 2021 KCAs.
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW - Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW - Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW - America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES - SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR - Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR - Jace Norman
FAVORITE MOVIE - Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS - Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR - Robert Downey Jr.
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE - Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE - Anna Kendrick
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP - BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION - “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG - “Dynamite” by BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR - BTS
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR - Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR - James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR - Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR - LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME - Among Us
FAVORITE BABY - Baby Shark