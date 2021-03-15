BTS scores 3 wins at 2021 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

A screen grab from the Kids Choice Awards 2021 of BTS accepting award for Best Song. Nickelodeon handout

South Korean boy group BTS continues to make waves in the international arena as it scored three wins at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).

The seven-member band won for all their three nominations -- Favorite Music Group, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Song (“Dynamite”).

The group received their award virtually, thanking the unwavering support of their fans dubbed the ARMY.

“We love you, and we miss you… you guys are the best,” the group said.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the KCAs will premiere in Asia on March 17 at 5 p.m. in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, and 4 p.m. in Indonesia.

Among the highlights of the show is an appearance by US Vice President Kamala Harris who gave an inspiration message about the role of kids in creating a better future.

Aside from Harris, the show also featured a performance from Justin Bieber, and appearances from Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Dixie D’Amelio, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage.

Below is the list of all the winners at the 2021 KCAs.

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW - Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW - Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW - America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES - SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR - Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR - Jace Norman

FAVORITE MOVIE - Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS - Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR - Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE - Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE - Anna Kendrick

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP - BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION - “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG - “Dynamite” by BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR - BTS

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR - Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR - James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR - Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR - LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME - Among Us

FAVORITE BABY - Baby Shark