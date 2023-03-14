WATCH: Vhong Navarro grateful for Supreme Court decision

MANILA -- Comedian-host Vhong Navarro expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court, which had ordered the dismissal of two criminal cases filed against him by Denice Cornejo.

In Tuesday's episode of "It's Showtime," Navarro admitted that at one point he was losing hope.

"Dasal ako nang dasal every day and every night na hopefully ay makuha ko na 'yung minimithi ko, na matapos na itong pinagdadaanan ko. Kasi may mga panahon na akala ko, nawalan ako ng pag-asa eh. Nawalan ako ng hope nung nasa loob ako. Pero hindi ako tumigil sa pagdarasal kaya eto na po, [dininig] na po ng Supreme Court 'yung dasal natin. At nagkakaroon na po ng maganda ang ginawa nilang pagresolba sa kaso ko. Kaya maraming-maraming salamat sa Supreme Court. Maraming-maraming salamat sa aking legal team na talagang nandiyan hindi ako pinabayaan," Navarro said.

"Of course, ABS-CBN dahil hindi ako iniwan, binigyan ako ng trabaho. Welcome ako rito sa 'Showtime.' Sir Carlo Katigbak, Sir Mark Lopez and of course Tita Cory Vidanes, maraming-maraming salamat. I love you. Lagi kayong nandiyan. Lagi kayong nakaalalay sa akin. Of course, Direk Chito Roño, sa manager ko. I love you boss thank you so much. Sa Street Boys," he said.

"At sa mga taong naniniwala sa akin, sumusuporta sa akin, marami pong salamat. Of course my family kay Tanya, kay Ice, kay Bruno, sa dalawang nanay ko, sa mga kapatid ko at sa mga kaibigan ko pa, maraming-maraming salamat," he added.

Navarro also said his faith in the country's justice system was restored.

"Dahil sa Supreme Court naniniwala po ulit ako na may justice system sa Pilipinas. Salamat po. Kaya patuloy po tayong magdarasal. God is really good," Navarro said before he received a group hug from fellow "It's Showtime" hosts.

On Monday, it was reported that the Supreme Court Third Division ordered the dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness filed by Cornejo against Navarro, after finding that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had basis to junk the raps due to inconsistent allegations.

In 2018 and 2020, the Department of Justice dismissed Cornejo’s complaints on the ground that the allegations suffered credibility issues but the CA Fourteenth Division reversed the rulings, saying “it falls upon the trial court to determine who between Navarro and Cornejo speaks the truth.”

In ordering the dismissal of cases against Navarro, SC said the appellate court erred in reversing the DOJ's decision to junk the cases.

With report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News