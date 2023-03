The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) has issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday, forecasting heavy traffic from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. near the Philippine Arena.

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Philippine Arena (Ciudad de Victoria).

NLEX advises travelers to seek alternate routes and allow extra time for travel. Traffic officers will be stationed in strategic locations to help with traffic flow.