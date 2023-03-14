Liza Soberano on Ogie Diaz: I don’t understand why he's choosing to fight me

MANILA -- Liza Soberano turned emotional talking about what now seems to be a strained relationship with her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz.

In an exclusive interview with Boy Abunda, Soberano said she is hurt by what Diaz has been saying in public, adding that she does not understand “why he is choosing to fight me.”

“He’s saying so many things that are untrue, like for the past two years, hindi po siya kumukuha ng commission. It makes me sound even more ungrateful to the people na hindi naman nakakaalam kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa loob,” she said.

“He’s calling me ungrateful when he knows very well how grateful I was to ABS-CBN. Kahit wala akong kontrata sa kanila, I was doing so much work for them. I was supporting them. Nung nag-shut down 'yung ABS-CBN, I was one of the artists that rallied alongside them because I didn’t think it was fair na mangyari 'yun sa lahat ng employees nila na nakakasama ko sa taping every day. I didn’t think it was fair for them to lose their jobs. He knew how thankful and grateful I was to everyone.”

Soberano said Diaz himself had described her as obedient so it puzzles her why he is “trying to say things to make people turn against me.”

Regarding the commission issue, Soberano alleged that Diaz's statements are inaccurate.

“It’s not right. That’s incorrect [na hindi na siya nagco-collect ng commission]. It actually hurts me that he’s making up those lies about me because I feel like he’s trying to make it seem like I wasn’t profitable in the past two years that we were working together, when he knows the truth, he knows my pains, he knows the things that I felt were mishandled and stuff like that.”

Saying it is unfair for her, Soberano said she feels like Diaz is trying to tarnish her name.

“I don’t want to bring this up but he still gets commissions from some of the endorsements of mine that fell under the time that I was under contract with him, even though he has no more obligations. We told him that he has no more obligations towards me in those endorsements. Literally last month, we gave him a paycheck for an endorsement that was renewed before our contract ended. And kahit na wala na po siyang ginagawa for that, we give him his commission because that’s what’s right. I wouldn’t breach my contract. He’s going to get another [paycheck] this week.”

Soberano said she feels bad that things have turned out this way for her and Diaz because they parted ways in good terms.

When asked if Diaz has already reached out to her personally, she said: “He didn’t reach out to me. When he messages me, I reply to him. But regarding this issue, he took things publicly without reaching out to me privately first. So I didn’t feel the need to message him privately.”

“Anak pa man din 'yung tawag niya sa akin. Gagawin niya ba 'yun sa mga anak niya? Would he have done that to his daughters? He has five daughters,” she added.

As for her message for Diaz, Soberano stated: “Sana kinausap niya man lang ako because before naman, whenever we would have problems, we would talk it out. Dito, kung na-hurt siya sa mga sinabi ko, sana sinabi niya muna sa akin personally instead of treating me like everyone else on this industry that he talks about on his channel. He should have talked to me. Para namang wala kaming pinagsamahan. Parang hindi niya ako anak kahit anak ang tawag niya sa akin.”

Amid all the brouhaha, Soberano doesn’t regret anything for trying to make space for growth.

“At least I tried. At least wala po akong regrets kapag tumanda ako na hindi ko man lang sinubukan ito. I didn’t give my all. I didn’t give myself a chance to discover what it is that makes me happy, what I find fulfillment in. It’s not that I wasn’t happy in all those years that I was in a love team, all those years na nakatrabaho ko ang ABS, si Tito Ogie, si Quen,” she said.

“I experienced some of the best things in life because of that. I achieved everything that I have now because of that. I left it happy. I left it fulfilled but that doesn’t mean I can’t want more. It doesn’t mean people don’t change and want growth and want new experiences.”