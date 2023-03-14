MANILA – Actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar was once described as a look-alike of Na Hee-do in the K-drama series “Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

And just recently, she took it a notch higher when she visited several film locations of the hit Korean drama while suited up like Na Hee-Do in the show.

Fulgar shared on her Instagram account some snaps during her tour in Jeonju in South Korea, including the house of Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri).

She also took a photo in the iconic tunnel where the romantic and heartbreaking scenes of the series happened.

Fulgar, who is an alumna of “Goin’ Bulilit”, documented her trip through a vlog where she shared that she needed two and a half hours to reach the place.

Meanwhile, netizens were ecstatic to see Fulgar’s photos and videos in the location – teasing her as Na Hee-do.

She previously tried to copy Na Hee-do in her vlog.

“Twenty-Five Twenty-One” was released on Netflix in February 2022 and ended two months after.

Kim was joined by Nam Joo-hyuk as the lead actors of the show, portraying Baek Yi-jin.

Last year, Fulgar flew to South Korea to pursue further studies. She also inked a deal with Fivestones Entertainment so she could secure a working visa in the country.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO