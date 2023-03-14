K-pop: Treasure Makers greet Jihoon a shining birthday

Fans of K-pop boy group TREASURE wished the group’s leader, Park-Ji-hoon or mostly known as Jihoon, a shining birthday on Twitter on Tuesday.

Treasure Makers or Teumes, the group’s fandom, celebrated Jihoon’s birthday with the hashtag #Shining314JihoonDay to mark his 23rd birthday.

It already took the top spot on Twitter with 127,000 tweets.

Fans also cannot hide their excitement for the group's upcoming concert, 2023 Treasure Tour [Hello], on April 14 and 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

TREASURE is a 10-member boy group formed through the survival show "YG Treasure Box": under YG Entertainment. They are known for the hit singles, "Darari," "JinkJin, and "I love you."