'Everything Everywhere,' 'Whale' return to PH cinemas

Photo from TBA Studios

MANILA – After winning major awards at the 95th Academy Awards, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and "The Whale" are set to return to cinemas in the Philippines.

The TBA Studios-distributed films will be shown in select theaters in Metro Manila starting March 15.

Moviegoers who have not watched or want to rewatch “Everything Everywhere All At Once” can visit Cinema ‘76 Tomas Morato, Power Plant Cinema, SM Aura, SM S’Maison, and SM Mall of Asia.

SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, and The Podium will also screen the movie.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was named Best Picture in the recent Oscar Awards, while Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Director

Michelle Yeo claimed the Best Actress trophy while Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis took the Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.

The film also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Meanwhile, another Oscar-winning movie “The Whale” will also return in some cinemas in the country.

It will be re-released in Cinema ‘76 Tomas Morato, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM North EDSA.

“The Whale” nabbed the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award in the Oscars while lead actor Brendan Fraser was named Best Actor.

TBA Studios, meanwhile, is also releasing in Philippine cinemas nationwide this week, “Ajoomma,” Singapore's entry to the Oscars.

RELATED VIDEO