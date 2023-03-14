BTS' RM features in So!Yoon!'s new single 'Smoke Sprite'

So!YoON! of SE SO NEON and RM of BTS. Handout

RM of the K-pop supergroup BTS is featured on the lead single of Korean singer-songwriter So!YoON!'s new album, which dropped Tuesday.

The song "Smoke Sprite" leads the 11-track record, which marks So!YoON!'s sophomore solo release. An accompanying music video for the single was unveiled alongside the album.

The 28-year-old rapper and BTS leader also served as a co-lyricist and co-composer in "Smoke Sprite," which was produced by So!YoON! herself.

Aside from RM, the album also includes collaborations with singer Park Ji-yoon and Jibin of experimental hip-hop duo Y2K92.

Born Hwang So-yoon, So!YoON! is the leader and singer of Korean indie rock band Se So Neon.

She released her self-titled solo debut album in 2019.

