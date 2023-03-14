BTS' RM features in So!Yoon!'s new single 'Smoke Sprite'

RM of the K-pop supergroup BTS is featured on the lead single of Korean singer-songwriter So!YoON!'s new album, which dropped Tuesday.
The song "Smoke Sprite" leads the 11-track record, which marks So!YoON!'s sophomore solo release. An accompanying music video for the single was unveiled alongside the album.
The 28-year-old rapper and BTS leader also served as a co-lyricist and co-composer in "Smoke Sprite," which was produced by So!YoON! herself.
Aside from RM, the album also includes collaborations with singer Park Ji-yoon and Jibin of experimental hip-hop duo Y2K92.
Born Hwang So-yoon, So!YoON! is the leader and singer of Korean indie rock band Se So Neon.
She released her self-titled solo debut album in 2019.
