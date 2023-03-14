Photo from Bianca Gonzalez's Instagram page

MANILA – As she turned 40 years old, Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez marked her special day in style.

Gonzalez opted to have a photo shoot for her birthday without any make up and styling. "Literally 'this is me' ang peg," she wrote in a length Instagram post.

And celebrity lensman BJ Pascual obliged.

According to the “PBB” main host, she was looking forward to having a "very raw portrait" done for a long time already.

“I’ve been modeling since I was 17 years old and so every professional photo I’ve had has me in full make up, hair, and styling,” she said in the caption.

“I loved doing all that, yes! But I've long wanted to have a very RAW portrait of me—like those I’d see in Richard Avedon’s work—and I was never really sure if I could pull it off. Baka mamaya, I’d set up this fancy shoot, only to have photos I’m not happy with.”

This prompted her to talk to Pascual for a portrait shoot which the photographer gladly accepted.

Gonzalez, who expressed her pride in her morena skin, said it was only this time that she fully embraced and accepted all the flaws and imperfections of her body – from scars to dark knees.

“I still get conscious about it at times, but I’m no longer tough on myself about it. In this stage of my life, I feel confident to step in front of a lens with no make up on my face. Literally, just me,” she continued.

Pascual, who knew what Gonzalez had in mind, did not edit the host’s lines, eye bags and sun spots.

“With no make up artist, no hairstylist, no stylist on set, we just played around. I put on some lip oil, BJ got down on his knee to zhush my hair, Damian his right hand man fanned my hair for wind effect, and his assistant Rolly curled the ends of my hair for one shot,” she added.

Gonzalez is married to JC Intal, with whom she has two daughters, Lucia and Carmen.

The couple tied the knot in 2014. They renewed their wedding vows when they marked their fifth anniversary as a married couple.

Currently, Gonzalez is hosting the newest season of "The Voice Kids" with Robi Domingo.



