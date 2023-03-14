MANILA - Family has always been a top priority for Jodi Sta. Maria, who is one of the busiest actresses in the entertainment industry currently.

Despite her demanding career, she always manages to find time to create unforgettable memories with her loved ones.

In her latest Instagram update, Sta. Maria shared glimpses of her family getaway to Coron, Palawan.

The picturesque landscapes and crystal-clear waters made for a perfect destination to unwind and relax with family.

In the pictures, Sta. Maria looked radiant and happy as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed the beach with her loved ones including her son Thirdy.

Sta. Maria only recently returned to the Philippines after filming some scenes in Switzerland and Italy for her upcoming television series “Unbreak My Heart.”

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA this year and will be streaming in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Aside from Sta. Maria, the series also features Joshua Garcia, and Kapuso stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

The series marks the first project of Sta. Maria with Joshua and Gabbi.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

