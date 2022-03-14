MANILA – The Star Cinema film “Suddenly It’s Magic” starring Erich Gonzales and Thai superstar Mario Maurer is now streaming for free on YouTube.

The movie tells the story of Marcus Hanson (Maurer), a superstar from Thailand, who finds love in the Philippines, where he meets baker Joey Hermosa (Gonzales).

"Suddenly It's Magic,” which was shot both in the Philippines and in Thailand, opened in cinemas in 2012.

Also part of the cast are Joross Gamboa, Joy Viado, Guji Lorenzana, Ces Quesada, Dinkee Doo, John Lee and Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul.

Nearly a decade since they filmed the movie, Gonzales had said her personal ties with Maurer remained intact.

“Kahit matagal na kaming nagkatrabaho sa movie na ginawa naming, nandoon pa rin ‘yung communication, ‘yung friendship. Hindi naman nawala,” she had said.

In fact, in early 2019, Gonzales flew to Bangkok for a collaboration with the actor’s brother, Marco, on his music video.

Maurer made his film breakthrough in 2007 via "The Love of Siam," before achieving international popularity with "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" in 2010.

The success of that movie paved the way for international projects for Maurer, including "Suddenly It's Magic."