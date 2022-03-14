Photo from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram account.

MANILA — Veteran actress-singer Sharon Cuneta has deleted her post calling out senatorial aspirant Salvador Panelo for singing her song "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas."

This, after Panelo revealed in a statement that he has gotten permission from Viva Records to sing the song, composed by the late Willy Cruz.

“I did reach out to the copyright owner, Viva Records, and they've confirmed that I have permission to sing the song,” he said on his Facebook page.

“I will continue to sing it, and will now use it to raise awareness for the plight of children with special needs. As the song goes: ‘Kahit ilang awit ay aking aawitin, hanggang ang himig ko’y maging himig mo na rin,’” Panelo said.

Cuneta deleted her post and soon after, posted a quote saying: "From now on, good vibes only."

According to Panelo, an administration ally, “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” is one of his favorite songs as it reminds him of his late son, who had Down syndrome. “I honor him each time I sing the song,” Panelo explained.

He also denied profiting from it and “certainly not trying to get elected by singing it.”

“I don’t understand what’s so offensive about that,” Panelo said.

Cuneta earlier said she will only allow her songs to be used for the tandem of her husband Kiko Pangilinan and presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

“Nanang ko po pls lang nakakahiya naman sa amin ni Willy Cruz! You are not allowed to use our song! Don’t mess with a classic,” Cuneta said in the now-deleted post.