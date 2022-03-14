MANILA -- Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati marked their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

Lahbati took to Instagram to greet her husband as she posted sweet photos of them. She also uploaded a snap taken from their civil wedding.

"To the king of my heart, happy anniversary, my love! Thank you for being my best friend my refuge, my rock, and my happiness. I love you," Lahbati wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of her post, Gutierrez simply wrote: "Love you."

Gutierrez and Lahbati pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.