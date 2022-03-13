Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at age 71

US actor William Hurt arrives for the 'Winter's Tale' world premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York, New York. USA, 11 February 2014. EPA/ANDREW KELLY

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Broadcast News," died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," the actor's son, Will, posted in a statement obtained by Deadline.

In 2018, the actor disclosed that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer which had spread to the bone.

Hurt won the Academy Award for Best Actor in "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1985. He was also nominated for the Academy Award Best Supporting Actor in David Cronenberg’s "A History of Violence" in 2005.

He was also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, father of Betty Ross who is the love interest of Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk.

He also starred in movies such as The Big Chill, Gorky Park, Children of a Lesser God, Broadcast News, and The Accidental Tourist.

