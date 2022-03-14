Megan Thee Stallion drops new song ‘Sweetest Pie’

Screenshot from Megan Thee Stallion's "Sweetest Pie" music video

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new song “Sweetest Pie" and was joined by English pop star Dua Lipa for her new music video.

Directed by Dave Mayers, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion treated fans with a children's fairytale music video with fresh bops.

The song has topped US iTunes, while the video has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

Both Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion received Grammy's Best New Artist awards, in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion has also won the Best Rap Song award with Beyoncé for the remix version of "Savage, "while Dua Lipa won the Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia."

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: