MANILA — It’s official: actress-singer Alexa Ilacad has graduated college with a marketing degree, she announced on Monday.

Ilacad, 22, graduated from Treston International College with a dean’s lister distinction and a “flat uno,” or a 1.0 general weighted average, which earlier drew comparisons to her achiever character in the 2020 film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

The Star Magic artist finished her studies in August 2021, after three years of juggling college and her acting career.

Ilacad was inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house in November 2021, when she was surprised by her housemates with a graduation photo shoot.

On Monday, she posted the photos from that pictorial as she referred to graduating as “my greatest achievement.”

“I have nothing but gratitude in my heart for my @trestonph family. I am blessed to have had a great support-system in school and at home. Thankful for my professors and mentors who helped me power through college without ever sacrificing excellence, and to my peers/barkada for making college life easier!” she wrote.

“To my parents & supporters, I hope I made you proud. This one’s for you,” the actress added.

Ilacad’s personal milestone comes amid a career resurgence after her “PBB” stint. After recently holding a virtual fan conference with her onscreen partner KD Estrada, the two will next star in the iWantTFC original series “Run To Me.”