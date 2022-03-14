MANILA -- The music video for Filipino musical director Troy Laureta's song "Kailangan Ko'y Ikaw" featuring singer-actress Shoshana Bean, who starred in Broadway's "Waitress" and "Wicked," has been released.



The almost four-minute video, which is directed by Abel Rodriguez and produced by Luzvimin Entertainment, is now uploaded on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Bean's version of "Kailangan Ko'y Ikaw" is one of the tracks in the second OPM album titled "Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2," which was released just last December.

Composed by Ogie Alcasid, "Kailangan Ko'y Ikaw" was originally recorded by Regine Velasquez.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

