Irene, Joy and Yeri of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet have tested positive for COVID-19, their talent agency announced Monday.

The trio are the latest K-pop artists to get the respiratory illness as South Korea continues to face a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

"Irene, Joy, and Yeri recently received positive results from COVID-19 self-testing kits that they used preemptively, so they carried out PCR tests and were confirmed positive this past weekend," SM said in a statement published in full by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

The company said the three members, who are recovering from their homes, are asymptomatic and have received the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

The remaining members Seulgi and Wendy were found negative for the virus, the agency said.

SM added that Red Velvet's in-person events scheduled on March 19 and 20 have been postponed but the group would proceed to release its new EP on March 21.

Other K-pop stars who recently tested positive for COVID-19 include Tomorrow X Together's Soobin, STAYC's Yoon, Brave Girls' Minyoung, Astro's Moonbin and Sanha, soloist HyunA, and several members of boy bands BTOB and Seventeen.

On Monday, South Korea logged 309,790 new COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day that the country had more than 300,000 fresh infections, according to news agency Yonhap.

