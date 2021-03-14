WATCH: Bea Alonzo gives a glimpse of family farm in Zambales

MANILA – Bea Alonzo gave her followers a glimpse of her farm in Zambales, which she acquired for her family 10 years ago.

Named Beati Firma, the land was bought in 2011 with just one tree planted on it, Alonzo said.

“In-invite niya kami sa farm niya in Zambales, not so far away from here. Sabi niya, may ipapakita sa aming lupa. At first, sa totoo lang, back then I was very young, naisip ko, kaya na ba naming mag-farm, or is it worth it? Or matututukan ba namin?" she recalled the time fellow actress Isabel Rivas introduced her to the property.

Alonzo consulted her mom and bought the property eventually.

Now, she is more than proud that it already has thousands of trees and farm animals.

“Siyempre, no man is an island. Alam mo that you will need a lot of help from different people. And most importantly, since hindi kami taga-Zambales, we are so glad na mababait yung mga tao dito at nakakasundo talaga namin silang lahat,” she said.

“I feel happy that my mom is safe here, and so is my brother and his family and of course my stepdad. I am just so glad that everything came together and now I can finally show it to you,” she added.

Inside the massive farm are three houses named after herself, her mother, and her nephew.

It also has a tree house, a pond and a half-size court where she and her cousins bond every time they are at the property.

While it is already far from how it looked like when she first acquired it, Alonzo said there are still many things her family wants to improve at their farm.

“Right now, we are trying to build houses for our staff and there are areas na nila-landscape na namin kagabi nung area na malapit sa tree house,” she said.

“It is always a work in progress just like ourselves. I consider myself very lucky to have a mom who continuously works hard in order for this farm to be beautiful and sustainable,” she added.

