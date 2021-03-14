Moira sings 'Beautiful Scars' with Bamboo

MANILA - In a rare instance, Moira dela Torre collaborated with rock icon Bamboo as they appeared for a duet on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

The two performed “Beautiful Scars” originally recorded by Danish singer Maximillian in 2019.

A song about self-love, the track became a smash hit in the Philippines, reaching triple-platinum status and with over 45 million streams on Spotify in 2020 alone.

Last January, Maximillian released a new version of his viral hit, this time as a duet with dela Torre.

“I was talking back and forth with my team about how we could show appreciation for all the love and support I received in 2020 from the Philippines,” Maximillian said of what motivated the updated recording.

Through MCA Music, Maximillian was introduced to dela Torre, whose voice he described as “like one of an angel.”

“We sent recordings back and forth until we were satisfied with the finished product,” he explained. “[It was] super fun! She’s such a sweet person and I’m super stoked we made this collaboration!”

“Beautiful Scars” marked dela Torre’s first international collaboration, saying she considers working with Maximillian an “honor,” and credited her loyal fans for “being one of the reasons doors like this open for me.”

