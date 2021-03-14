Moira dela Torre wants her music to be a reminder of hope

MANILA – Moira dela Torre admitted she considers her 2019 Araneta Coliseum concert as one of the most victorious moments of her life.

Recalling that period, dela Torre told Toni Gonzaga in an interview how hard it was for her in the beginning when her show was not selling out.

“Parang three months or four months namin siya prinomote. It was my first Araneta concert. Madami namang nakabili pero slow. Okay na sa akin yun. Sabi ko, ‘Lord basta makatungtong ako sa Araneta. Basta masabi ko na nag-Araneta ako.’”

Two weeks before the concert, dela Torre said, only 30 percent of the tickets were sold.

“Sabi ko huwag na ako i-update [about the ticket sales] because kahit isang tao lang ang pumunta diyan or kahit sampu lang sila, okay na sa akin kasi I know I’ll get to inspire at least one person or ten people,” she said.

September 14 came and much to her surprise, her concert was sold out.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Watch more in iWantTFC

“That was one of the most victorious moments of my life, when I got to sing in front of 9,000 people in Araneta, 9,000 were singing my songs, 9,000 people heard my story of hope and forgiveness and freedom and knowing that God loves us,” she said.

When asked what she wants people to feel when they listen to her music, dela Torre said it is her constant message to her listeners that there is hope.

“I always say this in my interviews, but I feel like my greatest achievement is knowing that my music has become a friend to so many people. That kind of comfort is something that I didn’t have when I was going through whatever people were going through,” she said.

As a singer and a composer, dela Torre said the least she can do is be a reminder of hope and make people feel through her music that they are not alone in their battles.

“With my album, a lot of people say na bakit puro hugot? Imagine you’re with a friend. Do you want someone who just tries to fix you and give you a solution right away? Or would you want to feel validated first? Would you want to feel compassion first?”

“I feel like I get to create the kind of friend that I want through my music. Through my music, I want to make people feel that your pain is valid, you are enough, and you are not alone in this,” she said.

Watch Gonzaga’s full interview with dela Torre below.