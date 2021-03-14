Michael Pacquiao makes 'ASAP Natin To' debut

MANILA – The second child of boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Jinkee Pacquiao made his “ASAP Natin To” debut on Sunday.

For his first time on the ABS-CBN concert variety show, Michael performed his own song “Make It Up to You” along with Kyle Echarri and Darren Espanto.

Watch more in iWantTFC

While he was obviously nervous on stage, Michael told Martin Nievera after his number how grateful he feels to have been given the opportunity to sing on “ASAP.”

Michael said he is also certain about how proud his parents are of this new feat.

“They are really proud and happy and they are thankful and blessed as well. I am also thankful for this opportunity. It’s such an honor,” he said.

Michael made headlines in August when he released his own rap composition, titled “Hate,” saying he intends to seriously pursue a career in music.

From then on, he has released a couple of other music including “Make It Up To You.”

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).