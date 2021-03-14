Kira Balinger opens up about closeness with Grae Fernandez

MANILA – Kira Balinger is not denying that she and Grae Fernandez are much closer now than when they started working together on “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

In fact, Balinger is grateful to have Fernandez as her onscreen partner, saying he’s been very supportive of her whenever they have scenes together.

“Every scene is always memorable with him kasi lagi siyang nagbibigay,” she said in an article by Push.

“Naaalala ko dun sa paborito kong scene, which was yung aminan. There were times where we would have to cut para ilipat yung camera, tapos the noise was very distracting. So there were a few minutes where I had to like recalibrate and get back into the scene. Grae was there talking back at me like Jake talaga, para ma-feel ko ulit si Hope. And talagang napakalaking tulong 'yun sa akin nung time na yun. So, thanks Grae for that. I’m glad na ikaw yun.”

Fernandez and Balinger’s closeness has translated well onscreen, going by the growing fanbase they continue to draw. Already, their tandem has been dubbed “KiRae” by a community of fans on social media.

But aside from being a wonderful co-actor, Balinger is also thankful for the friendship that she and Fernandez have even when they are not working.

“Thank you Grae for letting me in and getting to know you. Nothing specific naman pero the fact na mas nag-uusap kami and nagkakuwentuhan and we eat together, natutuwa ako doon,” she said.

Despite their closeness, Balinger said both of them are not yet ready to take their friendship to the next level.

“I have to be very honest with you. I cannot lie sa inyong lahat. Sa panahon ngayon, I would just really like to enjoy the friendship that I have with Grae right now.”

Nonetheless, she is not closing her doors to any possibilities in the future.

“Nothing is set in stone. I’m not closing my doors or anything. We both have a lot of maturing to do as of now pero in the future, tingnan natin.”

