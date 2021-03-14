Daniel Padilla serenades fans with Apo Hiking Society's 'Kumot at Unan'

MANILA - Daniel Padilla used his charm on Sunday anew as he returned to the “ASAP Natin To” stage for another swooning performance.

After the opening number of the concert variety show, Padilla gave his rendition of the Apo Hiking Society’s “Kumot at Unan.”

Padilla made the song - first released in 1983 - his own by putting some personal touches in his cover.

As usual, the heartthrob crooner was oozing with charisma while serenading his fans.

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

Aside from occasionally performing on “ASAP Natin To,” Padilla and his girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo, are gearing up to do a new television series.

The couple’s teleserye comeback is one of the offerings ABS-CBN introduced in its “Together As One sa 2021” reveal December.

Based on the teaser, the still-untitled TV project will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love.

According to Bernardo, the script for their upcoming series is just undergoing some revisions.