WATCH: New trailer of 'The Little Mermaid' live action film

Halle Bailey as Ariel in the new 'The Little Mermaid' live action film trailer. Screenshot from Walt Disney Studios' YouTube channel.

Entertainment giant Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming "The Little Mermaid" live action film.

In the new clip released during Sunday's Oscars ceremony, fans saw a glimpse of characters King Triton, Prince Erik, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder.

"I’m crying and I'm late … but I can’t believe we got to debut the full 'Little Mermaid' trailer at the Oscar's … here it is," Halle Bailey said in a tweet.

Based on the original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, "The Little Mermaid" was first retold by Disney in 1989 with its hit animated movie musical, whose songs include "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea."

Bailey will be joined by Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

"The Little Mermaid" will open in theaters this May 26.

