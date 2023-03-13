LOOK: Katrina Velarde finds new love

Singer Katrina Velarde has found a new love more than a year after her husband, American music producer Mike Shapiro, passed away.

In her official Instagram account on Monday, Velarde shared her happiness as she uploaded photos of her and her current boyfriend, who is also a foreigner.

"Hi captain and my pilot in command. You took off so fast and nicely LANDED in my heart and i was NOT prepared for your arrival. But here you are with me right now," Velarde wrote.



"Maraming nawala, pero nung dumating ka mas kinumpleto mo ang lahat. Salamat sa 'yong pagmamahal. Nakangiti na ulit ang aking puso, walang pag-aalinlangan at punong puno ng galak, at handang ipakilala ka sa lahat... I thank God that He allows me to fall in love again. It's not afam is life, it's your love that is life," she added.

Shapiro passed away in November 2021. He was 57.