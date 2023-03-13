LOOK: Andrea Brillantes turns 20 with new photo shoot

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes marked her 20th birthday on Sunday, March 12.

Brillantes looked gorgeous in her black and white outfit for a photo shoot with celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

"On to the next chapter #20," Brillantes simply captioned her Instagram post on Sunday.

The day before her actual birthday, Brillantes also treated her fans with her photos as she bade goodbye to her teens.

In her most recent post, the actress wowed her fans and followers as she uploaded her dance performance of "River" by Bishop Riggs and "Tomboy" by Destiny Rogers.

Brillantes was last seen in the musical series "Lyric and Beat." She is set to star in a new upcoming series "Drag You & Me" by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment, and iWantTFC.



