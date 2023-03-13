Kobie Brown asks Andi Abaya to be Star Magic prom date

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Actor Kobie Brown has asked fellow former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andi Abaya to be his date for the upcoming Star Magic prom night later this month.

Brown popped the question after the advance screening of their upcoming iWantTFC series "Teen Clash" held in Quezon City.

He serenaded Abaya with the song “Mabagal” with Fana.

“Prom is coming up soon. I think there’s no person I’d ask except you,” Brown.

Abaya said yes with a bouquet of flowers.

Kapamilya fans are in for a new treat this month as the talent agency of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, teased about its upcoming special event.

ABS-CBN released a save-the-date teaser on Friday for the upcoming Star Magical Prom on March 30.

Based on the Wattpad novel by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” stars Mendoza as Ice, Avanzado as Zoe, and Markus Paterson as Jude.

The three lead stars will be joined by Zach Castañeda as Xander, Kobie Brown as Josh, Ralph Malibunas as Ken, Bianca de Vera as Yannie, Gail Banawis as Ayumi, Fana as Sab, Andrea Abaya as Mandy, and Luka Alford as Lloyd.

“Teen Clash” is helmed by Gino M. Santos, the director behind the movies “Love Me Tomorrow” and “Ex with Benefits,” among others.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

