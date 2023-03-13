MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson shared his birthday message for his girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto who turned 26 last March 10.

In his Instagram post, the actor greeted Barretto on her special day as he uploaded sweet snaps of him and Barretto together.

"The rare people in your life that root for you to achieve your goals,are more valuable than the goals themselves. Happy Birthday I❤️U," Anderson captioned his post.

In the comment section of his post, Barretto left the message "I ❤️ you!" to Anderson.

Barretto and Anderson are currently vacationing in Europe.

Last week, the couple also celebrated the birthday of Anderson in Paris.

Anderson and Barretto confirmed their relationship in 2021.

