G! Kapamilya Tour wraps up European leg

The G! Kapamilya Tour finished the European leg last night in Milan, Italy at the Space Odeon.

The show was successfully led by ABS0-CBN's brightest stars Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia, and Zanjoe Marudo with their very own performances.

The show combines a night of star power, new performances, and a one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet fan session for overseas Filipinos. The G! Kapamilya show began at 7 p.m. after the gates opened at 5:30 p.m.

The next live event will take place on March 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. -- Bryan Gadingan