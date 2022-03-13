Xyriel Manabat returns to 'ASAP' for Andrea Brillantes' birthday

Screenshot from "ASAP Natin 'To."

MANILA — Former child star Xyriel Manabat returned to "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of her friend Andrea Brillantes.

Brillantes celebrated her 19th birthday dancing to TikTok hits with her "Goin Bulilit" batchmate.

Manabat said that she is so proud of Brillantes' achievements and her strength to endure all the challenges in life.

"Para sa akin po, alam naman na siguro ni Blythe lahat ng mga messages na gusto kong sabihin sa kaniya. Pero above all, gusto ko po siyang i-congrats kasi sobrang lakas po ng taong ‘yan," Manabat said.

"Isa po siya sa pinakamatatag na taong kilala ko. Congrats, I’m really proud of you kung gaano kalayo and kung gaano kaganda ‘yung narating mo," she added.

Brillantes said she is honored to be part of Manabat's ASAP comeback, which happened on her special day.

"Thank you dahil hanggang ngayon, talagang nandito ka pa rin. At masaya ako dahil kasama kita dito. Masaya rin ako na ‘yung performance mo, kasama kita."

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009.

She is known for her performances in hit shows such as "Momay", "Agua Bendita", "100 Days to Heaven", and "Hawak Kamay."