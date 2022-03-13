Sue Ramirez hopes Javi Benitez is 'the one'

MANILA – Sue Ramirez is hoping her boyfriend Javi Benitez is already the one she will spend the rest of her life with.

In an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, Ramirez said she always looks for nice qualities in a man that she also saw in her dad growing up.

“The ideal guy is my dad. He is the best person I know. He’s the smartest. He speaks seven languages. He was a diplomat. He was so, so smart. Sobrang bait na tao. All the people that I meet and interact with who had a relationship with my dad before, like a friend or kahit katrabaho, they have nothing bad to say about my dad. Sobrang nakaka-proud,” she said.

And somehow, Benitez is just like her father, according to her.

“I hope [he is the one]. I am the type of person kasi na kapag nag-love ako, love ko talaga. Sana yun na yun,” she said.

When asked if she would give up her career in showbiz if Benitez wins the mayoralty race in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, Ramirez is quite confident that her boyfriend would not ask her to do that.

“The good thing about Javi, he doesn’t bring that up. He understands the work that I do and he knows how much I love my job. He’s not going to let me give it up,” she said.

“Every time naman that I can, I will be there. But of course, gusto ko din na ginagawa ko yung gusto ko habang ginagawa niya yung gusto niya. And we are young. Ang dami pa naming plano. Tanggap ko talaga na ang priority niya, of course he’s running for mayor, so ang priority niya talaga is the city. Ibibigay ko yun sa kanya. Hindi ako magde-demand. He treats me the same way,” she added.

Ramirez said it is a different conversation when it concerns either of their jobs.

“Kapag usapang trabaho, iba na yun. Siguro in the future, magkakaroon kami ng mas maraming time together. Pero for now, we are trying to establish yung ikaw lang mag-isa habang kayong dalawa,” she explained.

In May 2019, Benitez was introduced as one of the artists of ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

He was part of the primetime series "The General's Daughter" and "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which ended last April.

Ramirez and Benitez met while doing the action film “Alpha Kid One” under the direction of Richard Somes.

RELATED VIDEO