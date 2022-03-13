Daryl Ong, Dea Formilleza tie the knot

MANILA - OPM musicians Daryl Ong and Dea Formilleza have finally tied the knot.

The two got married at The Emerald Events Place in Antipolo on Saturday.

Among those who attended the ceremony were their friends and fellow singers Liezel Garcia and Michael Pangilinan, who apparently sang during Formilleza's bridal march.

Both Ong and Formilleza took to Instagram to share snaps from the event, taken by their guests.

Last July, Ong surprised Formilleza and proposed to her via livestream after five years in their relationship.

They have been friends since 2011.

Ong rose to fame in the second season of "The Voice Philippines" in 2014 while Formilleza joined "Idol Philippines" in 2019.

