Sunshine Cruz defends daughter over ‘irresponsible groupmate’ accusation

Sunshine Cruz and her daughter Angelina. From Sunshine Cruz's Instagram Page

Actress Sunshine Cruz has defended her daughter Angelina, after the latter was tagged in a social media post as an “irresponsible groupmate” in school.

Cruz posted on her Instagram account the initial reaction of her daughter and called on the anonymous person who posted the accusation to reveal his or her identity.

The veteran actress also proudly said that the young singer is a dean’s lister and is hardworking at school.

“If this is indeed true, reveal yourself. I know how hardworking my daughter is when it comes to school. She won't be a dean's lister for nothing. Be proud of other people's achievements and stop bringing them down,” she said in the caption.

Earlier, a post was published on the DLSU Freedom Wall Facebook page, claiming that a certain influencer studying in La Salle is acting like a freeloader in group work at school.

“Ang perfect ng soap commercial niya sana sa group works din grabe kami talaga nag buhat sa'yo. Uso mag LOA if deins kaya mag commit. Influencer please be an Influencer talaga ah,” the post said, which was attributed to a certain “120 na zombie na promise.”

Several Facebook users felt that Angelina, who is endorsing a whitening soap along with her mother, is being alluded to in the post and started to tag her.

Angelina, who recently joined showbiz, is currently enrolled at De La Salle University, taking a degree in Marketing Management.

She defended herself against the “false accusations,” saying she always does her part in group activities.

“I KNOW I do my parts, and groupmates of mine, past or present can vouch for me. I really don't see the point of targeting me just because you're hidden behind anonymity,” Angelina said in an Instagram story.

“Next time, you're free to just message me if you think my work was lacking,” she added.

Sunshine, on her part, did not mince words and advised the anonymous poster to just look away if they are envious of her daughter.

“May nag-comment nito sa thread ng DLSU FREEDOM WALL sa Facebook and gagamitin ko ngayon... 'Kapag inggit, pikit!'"

