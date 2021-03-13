‘Napakaswerte ko’: Ryan Bang holds back tears, as he opens up about lucking out with GF

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Ikaw lang ang isang Pilipina na nakapansin ng halaga ko.”

These were the poignant words of Ryan Bang on “It’s Showtime” when asked to give a heartfelt message to his non-showbiz girlfriend.

Bang openly talked about Kierstin Bautista, thanking her for choosing him to be her partner as he vowed to prove she picked him correctly.

“Napakaswerte kong tao talaga. Thank you Lord at talaga pinili mo ako sa dami ng nakapaligid sayo na mga friend, talagang ako pinili mo. Gagawin ko ang lahat para talagang tama yung desisyon mo na ako yung pinili mo,” Bang said.

The noontime show host also expressed gratitude to her girlfriend especially for understanding him now that he is undergoing a difficult phase in his life.

“Gusto kong magpasalamat kasi dati nung bago pa lang kami, lagi tao nagde-date sa labas. Lagi ako nagpapatawa sayo. Pero recently, meron din akong pinagdadaanan. Hindi tayo masyado kumakain sa labas. Nagtitipid din ako. Minsan di ako nagpapatawa sa’yo," he acknowledged.

"Pero parehas ka pa rin, di nagbabago. Balang araw babawi ako sayo. I love you,” Bang said, words that touched her co-hosts and teased him for holding back his tears.

Bang has been in the show since 2012 after his runner-up finish in “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash of 2010”, was won by actor James Reid.

