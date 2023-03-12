MANILA - Two more young artists are now part of Bamboo’s team on the ongoing season of “The Voice Kids Philippines.”
On Sunday’s episode, 8-year-old Candice Flores and 12-year-old Francheska Nora charmed Bamboo with their respective performances.
Flores performed “Naririnig Mo Ba”, which showed off her voice quality.
“Nagustuhan ko ‘yung performance mo. Pagdating mo ‘yung chorus ng kanta, ‘di ba, ang linaw, ang ganda ng quality ng boses mo,” Bamboo said.
Nora, on the other hand, performed “Araw-Gabi”, making both Bamboo and KZ Tandingan turn for her.
“Ang unang una ko kasing hinahanap sa artist ay kung konektado ba siya doon sa kinakanta niya,” Tandingan told Nora.
“The way you started, that was strong. Ang ganda noon. The second reason I turned, ‘yung pipes mo. How long you could hold that note. Pipes tawag doon eh. Para kang instrumento, hindi boses eh,” Bamboo added.
Nora eventually chose to be part of Kamp Kawayan.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
- Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
- Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
- Candice Flores
- Francheska Nora
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Rhian Zeph Tiwana
- Sab Paica
- Savannah Pudadera
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
- Ysabelle Cruz
- Deion Ang
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
RELATED VIDEO: