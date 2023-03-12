Francheska Nora and Candice Flores are the newest members of Bamboo’s team on “The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5”. Photo from Twitter @_TheVoiceKidsPH

MANILA - Two more young artists are now part of Bamboo’s team on the ongoing season of “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

On Sunday’s episode, 8-year-old Candice Flores and 12-year-old Francheska Nora charmed Bamboo with their respective performances.

Flores performed “Naririnig Mo Ba”, which showed off her voice quality.

“Nagustuhan ko ‘yung performance mo. Pagdating mo ‘yung chorus ng kanta, ‘di ba, ang linaw, ang ganda ng quality ng boses mo,” Bamboo said.

Nora, on the other hand, performed “Araw-Gabi”, making both Bamboo and KZ Tandingan turn for her.

“Ang unang una ko kasing hinahanap sa artist ay kung konektado ba siya doon sa kinakanta niya,” Tandingan told Nora.

“The way you started, that was strong. Ang ganda noon. The second reason I turned, ‘yung pipes mo. How long you could hold that note. Pipes tawag doon eh. Para kang instrumento, hindi boses eh,” Bamboo added.

Nora eventually chose to be part of Kamp Kawayan.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

